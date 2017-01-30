'Hamilton' the musical in London: how to get tickets to the West End show

It’s the most anticipated musical of our time – Lin-Manuel Miranda’s all-conquering, Trump aggravating, hip hop masterpiece ‘Hamilton’ finally hits London’s Victoria Palace Theatre this year and we’ve got a few extra details.

In order to combat the demented touting practices that have pushed the prices of the Broadway production into the stratosphere, producer Cameron Mackintosh has introduced ‘paperless’ tickets – no physical tickets will be issued, instead you’ll gain access to the theatre on the night by swiping the payment card you used.

When do tickets go on sale?

At noon on Monday January 30.

How much do tickets cost?

From £37.50 to £89.50 (with 'premium tickets' priced at £200 – a bit cheeky, though there aren't many of them).

When tickets go on sale, be patient

There was a heavily subscribed pre-sale on January 16 that was initially a bit of a nightmare – people stuck on glitchy loading screens for long periods of time – but eventually everybody got tickets. It is likely that the public sale will be more popular and will sell out, but there are a lot of tickets to sell.

Don't go to a tout (seriously, it might not work)

Always good advice, but doubly so this time because of the anti-touting measures outlined above. The odd ticket is being advertised on Viagogo for literally thousands of pounds, but bear in mind the only possible way this could work would be if you accompanied the tout to the theatre – there are no physical tickets.

If it sells out… keep scanning the official website

The odd ticket or two often gets put back on sale because of cancellations or whatever – just because 'Hamilton' sells out, don't assume there's no point looking.

There will be two special lotteries to help you get last minute tickets

These won't go on sale until November, but there will be two lotteries you can enter to buy good seats at a cheap price, last minute. A daily lottery will involve going to the theatre itself in the hope of winning the chance to buy up to two £20 tickets to that night's performance. If you can't get down to the theatre, there will be a weekly lottery you can enter online in order to buy up to two £37.50 tickets to a performance the following week. Further details on these TBC.

'Hamilton' runs at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Initial run dates are November 21 2017–June 30 2018, with an opening night on December 7. Tickets on sale at hamiltonthemusical.co.uk.

