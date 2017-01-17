'Hamilton' tickets are being re-sold for £2,500 despite anti-touting measures

As you may or may not have noticed – depending on who you follow on Twitter – the first batch of tickets went on sale for the UK production of the musical ‘Hamilton’ yesterday, and basically blew up the internet.

Today is basically Glastonbury for Theatre people. #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/y96qLhSR4d — Laura Kaye Thomson (@lk_thomson) January 16, 2017

THIS IS MUCH LESS FUN THAN THE LITTLE WALKING HARRY POTTER WIZARD #HamiltonLDN — Time Out Theatre (@TimeOutTheatre) January 16, 2017

Only 351 days until I'm off to see #HamiltonLDN



I've never been so excited to see something that's almost a year away @HamiltonWestEnd — Louise Oliver (@LouiseA_Oliver) January 16, 2017

It may be 18 months away but am incredibly excited about getting #HamiltonLDN tickets 🙌 — MJ Brassill (@mjbrassill) January 16, 2017

As previously reported, there is a paperless ticket system being used that makes touting – which has run rife in its blockbuster Broadway production – very difficult to do. However, this appears not to have stopped some enterprising souls, who are charging up to £2,500 on Viagogo for the odd ticket. This is frankly, bloody cheeky, as not only would touting a ticket to the show be incredibly complicated – the tout would have to personally go along to the show with whoever they were selling the tickets to – but a load more tickets will be released to the general public on Monday Jan 30.

It is obviously not down to me to tell you how to live your life, but you would be an absolute mentalist if you spent £2.5k on what is basically a massively expensive date with somebody who is actually fleecing you.

Hamilton is at the Victoria Palace Theatre, Nov 21–Jun 30 2018