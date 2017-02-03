Hate Nazis? Like fight scenes? Then you'll love fascist-punching film fest Fash Bash Bash

'Nazis. I hate those guys.' So sayeth Indiana Jones, and who'd argue with him? Of course Time Out would never advocate violence, and many were shocked - shocked! - by that recent viral video of white supremacist mouthpiece Richard Spencer being punched in the face at Donald Trump's inauguration rally. But others, it seems, were less horrified, and now a group of them have got together to stage an entire evening of fascist-smacking film clips.

The bad news is that the event - organised by arts website The New Inquiry and rather wonderfully named Fash Bash Bash - is happening tomorrow in New York. But expect some bright spark to set up a similar night in London - Prince Charles Cinema, are you listening? - because it'll surely be packed to the rafters. There's no word yet on which clips they're going to screen, but we'd lay bets that Indy duffing up a bald Nazi wrestler and Brad Pitt going wild in Tarantino's 'Inglourious Basterds' will be highlights.

We're almost tempted to hop on a plane. But we'd probably get stopped at the airport.

Get ready for the next big anti-Trump protest in London



JK Rowling is the queen of Twitter as she shuts down pro-Trump haters

