Have you spotted 'Paddington 2' filming around London this week?

Look very carefully at the photo below, and right there in the middle, you should be able to see none other than Paddington Bear.

Did you spot him? No? Look again: yes, that's him there, walking casually down the ramp next to the canal in Camden. It seems that not only is the new Paddington not an entirely digital creation, but he also likes hanging around Camden Market.

Filming began on 'Paddington 2' last October and has continued into the new year, with lots of Londoners over the past few months spotting film crews and actors including Hugh Bonneville and Peter Capaldi shooting the new movie in Primrose Hill, Paddington Station, Camden and elsewhere across the city. Also spotted has been Hugh Grant, who is playing Paddington's new nemesis, Phoenix Buchanan. Please, no, don't let this Phoenix chap have a penchant for bear-fur coats. That would be simply un-bear-able.

'Paddington 2' opens in cinemas on Friday November 10.

Read our review of the first 'Paddington'.

