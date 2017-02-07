Help fund London's first Sandwich Festival

Londoners love a good sarnie, and the brains behind this new Kickstarter campaign know it. To celebrate British Sandwich Week 2017, founder Dan Bell is asking anyone with a hankering for a hella good sub, Reuben or BLT to dig deep in order to bring the very first Sandwich Fest to London.

The plan is to have street food vendors, restaurants and chefs all rustling up their signature sandwiches – and Sub Cult, Deeley’s and Project Sandwich are already lined up to take part. You can expect the usual dose of craft beer and live music, plus an east London location, although the exact spot is yet to be confirmed. The date is, however, so pop Sat May 20 in your diary, stat.

You can help make Dan’s doughy dreams a reality by pledging via the Sandwich Fest Kickstarter campaign. Rewards include tickets to the event, and the chance to co-create a sandwich with a specialist vendor served under your name.

