Here's how to watch Donald Trump's inauguration on TV in the UK

This Friday (January 20) is the day that Donald Trump, former star of reality TV competition 'The Apprentice', will become the forty-fifth President of the United States.

However you feel about the result of the controversial US election, no-one can deny that it's a significant day in world history. If you'd rather pretend it's not happening, turn off the TV, take a break from social media and hide under your duvet for the day. If you want to watch along as president-elect Trump takes the Oath of Office and offers his inaugural address, here's how.

'President Trump: The Inauguration' will air on BBC1 and ITV between 4pm and 6pm.

The BBC's coverage, led by Katty Kay, will follow the swearing-in ceremony, the inaugural address, and the presidential parade to the White House. ITV's programme is hosted by Tom Bradby, alongside Washington correspondent Robert Moore, who will be providing analysis.

Sky News, BBC News channel and BBC Parliament will also be covering the event between 3pm and 7pm, while you will be able to watch a live stream of the swearing-in ceremony on the BBC and Sky news websites.

Trump will officially become president at noon local time (5pm GMT) during a ceremony that is held at the White House. You can expect the cameras to follow Hillary Clinton, who lost out to Trump after a bitter election campaign. She will be there accompanying her husband, former president Bill Clinton. Outgoing president Obama is also expected to attend, though it's not compulsory that he does. Afterwards, there will be a departure ceremony for him and his family as we wave goodbye to the Obamas – tissues at the ready.

