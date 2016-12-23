Here's what to expect from the 'The Great Christmas Bake Off'

Talk about a Christmas treat. Everyone's favourite televised competition is back on Christmas Day for a festive special. There will be creme pat, there will be baking disasters and there will be tears. Here's what else you should expect from 'The Great Christmas Bake Off'.

It's still on BBC1

Yes, 'Bake Off' is moving to Channel 4. Yes, we kind of already thought we'd said goodbye to the cakey, bakey format. But it's back for a Christmas special and, for now, it's still on BBC1.

It was filmed before Channel 4 bought the format

Paul, Mary, Mel and Sue filmed this Yuletide extravaganza before Channel 4 swooped in and broke up our favourite baking family. They didn't know these were going to be the last episodes they shot together. Sue, however, recently took to Twitter to reveal she got emotional recording the voice overs for the specials. 'Not ashamed to admit I just shed a tear at my final ever "Bake Off" voice over. Farewell my tenty chum', she tweeted. Sob.

Former bakers return to the tent

BBC

No newbies here. 'The Great Christmas Bake Off' sees the return of some familiar faces, ready to battle it out once more. Who's back? There's Howard from series four. You know, the chap at the heart of the great custard sabotage of 2013. Chetna, whose clever flavour combinations got her to the semi-finals in 2014. Series three finalist James, wearing the kind of jazzy knit we'd expect from him. And Janet who very nearly made it to the final in 2011.

BBC

Also back in the tent are series four's Ali, series three's Cathryn, exotic pesto-lover Norman and series two's Mary-Anne.

They'll be baking Christmas recipes

They clearly filmed in the height of summer – we've never seen 'Bake Off' looking so lush and green – but the tent is full of cranberries, nutmeg and festive flavours. Not forgetting the tree and those Christmas knits.

The puns are strong

First challenge? Craft some 'well hung' Christmas tree decorations. Nice one, Sue.

BBC

Paul isn't being nice just because it's Christmas

We wouldn't expect anything else from the silvery haired baker. Just to clarify matters, he grumpily spits 'bah, humbug' at the start of episode one.

There are two episodes

Episode one? Oh, yeah. There are two instalments. The first one is on Christmas Day with the second instalment airing on Boxing Day evening. The first part is also being repeated on Boxing Day, in case you don't finish your Christmas lunch in time.

'The Great Christmas Bake Off' is on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 4.45pm and Boxing Day at 7pm.

Happy Christmas!