Hooray! The tube strikes planned for this weekend have been called off

Good news, Londoners! The tube strike we told you about last week has been called off. Tube services were due to be disrupted from 8pm on Sun Feb 5 until 11am on Wed Feb 8, with a smidge of normal service expected between 4pm on Monday Feb until noon on Tue Feb 7.

However, the 3,000-plus RMT union members who were due to strike over disputes centred on tube staffing and safety suspended their planned strikes today, following talks which mean nearly 60 percent of the job cuts planned by London Underground (LU) have been reversed. Under former mayor Boris Johnson, 900 jobs were cut and numerous tube ticket halls closed, but thanks to three years of campaigning and industrial action, the RMT has managed to reinstate 533 jobs and a selection of the ticket halls.

General Secretary Mick Cash said: 'The fighting stance taken by RMT members since the jobs cull on our tube stations was first announced has reversed nearly 60 percent of those savage cuts. That is a tremendous victory and a reflection of the resilience and determination of our reps and the membership right across London Underground. We will now continue to work on implementation of the new staffing arrangements at the local level and as always RMT remains eternally vigilant.'

Make full use of the tube to check out 34 ace things to do in London this weekend