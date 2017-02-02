Horse racing could be coming to the streets of London this year

We’ve seen cycling competitions and speedy humans taking over the streets of London, but horses hot-footing across our roads isn’t something us city dwellers tend to see on a regular basis. Two companies are keen to alter that, however, proposing horse racing events that would take place slap bang in the middle of the capital.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed it has spoken to one of the teams who has submitted a bid, but it will take some time for the logistical and welfare issues to be considered so don’t expect any majestic beasts to whizz past you in the next few weeks. City Racing has proposed a race for September 2017, while GAG 403 Limited are looking to have whips cracking by early 2018.

