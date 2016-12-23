How to travel around London over Christmas

Navigating London over the festive period is no easy feat, and not just because Oxford Street is a bunfight. But getting home over Christmas doesn't have to be a nightmare. Here's your crib sheet of what's running, what's not and the best alternatives. Boris bike, anyone?

Christmas Eve

Tube

There's an early finish (around 10.30pm) with no night tube and Charing Cross station closed until 5.30am.



Buses

24-hour services finish around midnight and there's no night service. @TfLBusAlerts will have up-to-the-minute info.



Cars

The Congestion Charge won't apply. Hohoho!



The Overground

It's finishing at 9.30pm and there's no service between Romford and Upminster. The Gospel Oak to Barking closure continues. Keep an eye on @LDNOverground for updates.



National Rail

Changes include Paddington services from Ealing Broadway instead.



Heathrow Airport

No National Rail service at Heathrow Airport.



DLR

Closes around 10.50pm.



TfL Rail

Replacement buses between Chadwell Heath and Shenfield. Trains every 15 minutes on the rest of the line until 10pm.

Trams

Less frequent service after 6pm. Last trams at usual times.



River

Early finishes on RB1 and RB1X, Sunday service on RB4, no service on RB2 or RB6.



Emirates Air Line

Open from 8am to 8pm.

Christmas Day

Sorry folks, you're stuck in with the fam, because it's all closed and cabs will cost you an extra four quid.

Boxing Day

Tube

A Sunday service is running and starting at 7.45am. There's closures on the District, Circle, Waterloo & City and Bakerloo lines.

Buses

A weekend service is running in the day, then it's business as usual at night.

London Overground

It's closed so don't waste your time at the platform.

Driving

The Congestion Charge won't apply. Score!

National Rail

There's changes including no Great Western Rail service.

Heathrow Airport

If you're fleeing the country then don't rely on National Rail – there's no service at Heathrow Airport.

DLR

A service every 10 minutes. Not too shabby.

TfL Rail

Nada.

Trams

Sunday service with a weekday start and finish, no Line 4 service.

Taxis

An extra £4 per journey

Rivers

No service.

Emirates Air Line

Running 8am to 11pm.

Here's even more info on transport changes this festive season.