How to travel around London over Christmas

Navigating London over the festive period is no easy feat, and not just because Oxford Street is a bunfight. But getting home over Christmas doesn't have to be a nightmare. Here's your crib sheet of what's running, what's not and the best alternatives. Boris bike, anyone?
Christmas Eve
Tube
There's an early finish (around 10.30pm) with no night tube and Charing Cross station closed until 5.30am.
Buses
24-hour services finish around midnight and there's no night service. @TfLBusAlerts will have up-to-the-minute info.
Cars
The Congestion Charge won't apply. Hohoho!
The Overground
It's finishing at 9.30pm and there's no service between Romford and Upminster. The Gospel Oak to Barking closure continues. Keep an eye on @LDNOverground for updates.
National Rail
Changes include Paddington services from Ealing Broadway instead.
Heathrow Airport
No National Rail service at Heathrow Airport.
DLR
Closes around 10.50pm.
TfL Rail
Replacement buses between Chadwell Heath and Shenfield. Trains every 15 minutes on the rest of the line until 10pm.
Trams
Less frequent service after 6pm. Last trams at usual times.
River
Early finishes on RB1 and RB1X, Sunday service on RB4, no service on RB2 or RB6.
Emirates Air Line
Open from 8am to 8pm.
Christmas Day
Sorry folks, you're stuck in with the fam, because it's all closed and cabs will cost you an extra four quid.
Boxing Day
Tube
A Sunday service is running and starting at 7.45am. There's closures on the District, Circle, Waterloo & City and Bakerloo lines.
Buses
A weekend service is running in the day, then it's business as usual at night.
London Overground
It's closed so don't waste your time at the platform.
Driving
The Congestion Charge won't apply. Score!
National Rail
There's changes including no Great Western Rail service.
Heathrow Airport
If you're fleeing the country then don't rely on National Rail – there's no service at Heathrow Airport.
DLR
A service every 10 minutes. Not too shabby.
TfL Rail
Nada.
Trams
Sunday service with a weekday start and finish, no Line 4 service.
Taxis
An extra £4 per journey
Rivers
No service.
Emirates Air Line
Running 8am to 11pm.
Here's even more info on transport changes this festive season.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ