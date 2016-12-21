In pictures: 11 reasons to visit St Paul's Cathedral

It's the spire that inspires a lot of love from photographers, and you can see it poking the sky from all over central London (unless a skyscraper's in the way). But have you ever actually been? That spire is attached to a whole cathedral, you know. Here are some reasons to visit this important spike in the London skyline.

1. The view from the river

So Instagrammable.



2. The ironwork

Bulls-eye. That is one fancy gate.

#StPaulsCathedral #StPauls #Dome #Goldengallery #528steps #PaternosterSquare #railing #artistic #view #London A photo posted by Zoe Nunes (@nuttynunes) on Oct 26, 2016 at 7:09am PDT



3. The view inside

Mind how you go on your way down: there will be quite a few jaws to step over.

Lovely tour of St Paul's Cathedral today #cathedral #stpaulscathedral #london #work #worklife #city A photo posted by leannegrimes25 (@leannegrimes25) on Oct 26, 2016 at 7:31am PDT



4. The stairs that spin you right round

Don't drink before climbing these bad boys.

Geometric staircase at #stpauls #london #stpaulscathedral #architecture #architecturalphotography #christopherwren A photo posted by @shadovelo on Oct 26, 2016 at 1:32am PDT



5. The pillar game is on point

The cathedral is a pillar of the London community.

Grey day in London so off to wander around design stores and lust after things I can't afford... A photo posted by Rebecca (@rebeccahope) on Oct 26, 2016 at 5:00am PDT



6. It's got ceilings Michelangelo would be envious of

See any gold leaf on the Sistine Chapel? We rest our case.

@StPaulsCathedralLondon by @MattSpracklen, taken with permission during #EmptyStPauls 😍 || #thisislondon A photo posted by @LONDON (@london) on Oct 24, 2016 at 8:11am PDT



7. Queen Anne owning this pose

'One may not have her own period drama but one knows how to pose for a statue.' – Queen Anne at some point.

Queen Anne outside St Paul's #london #cityoflondon #stpaulscathedral #stpauls #queen #unitedkingdom #uk #imperial A photo posted by Daniel Turkington (@turkingtond) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:49pm PDT



8. One time it got a bit 'Game of Thrones' outside

St. Paul is the father of dragons? Get George RR Martin on the phone.



9. You can make an entrance

When one door opens another one closes, because St Paul's is a bit draughty.

A photo posted by Kathlyn De Roxas (@katdrxs) on Oct 26, 2016 at 6:01am PDT



10. Ricky went there one time

Where's your big red chair, Ricky?



11. Tree envy

As soon as the Christmas tree went up, the other trees got jealous so they had to cover them in lights, too.

A photo posted by Espresso Fiorentino (@espressofiorentino) on Dec 6, 2016 at 9:24am PST



Find out more about St Paul's Cathedral.