In pictures: 11 reasons to visit St Paul's Cathedral

It's the spire that inspires a lot of love from photographers, and you can see it poking the sky from all over central London (unless a skyscraper's in the way). But have you ever actually been? That spire is attached to a whole cathedral, you know. Here are some reasons to visit this important spike in the London skyline.
1. The view from the river
So Instagrammable.
2. The ironwork
Bulls-eye. That is one fancy gate.
3. The view inside
Mind how you go on your way down: there will be quite a few jaws to step over.
4. The stairs that spin you right round
Don't drink before climbing these bad boys.
5. The pillar game is on point
The cathedral is a pillar of the London community.
6. It's got ceilings Michelangelo would be envious of
See any gold leaf on the Sistine Chapel? We rest our case.
7. Queen Anne owning this pose
'One may not have her own period drama but one knows how to pose for a statue.' – Queen Anne at some point.
8. One time it got a bit 'Game of Thrones' outside
St. Paul is the father of dragons? Get George RR Martin on the phone.
9. You can make an entrance
When one door opens another one closes, because St Paul's is a bit draughty.
10. Ricky went there one time
Where's your big red chair, Ricky?
11. Tree envy
As soon as the Christmas tree went up, the other trees got jealous so they had to cover them in lights, too.
