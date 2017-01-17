  • Blog
In pictures: the Winter Lights Festival at Canary Wharf

By Josh Mcloughlin Posted: Tuesday January 17 2017, 11:37am

Christmas and New Year may be over, but one bit of London is just preparing to get all lit up. This week, Winter Lights Festival sees 30 light sculptures, installations and immersive experiences take over Canary Wharf. There'll be floating poetry, glowing graffiti and a vast, Gherkin-like structure visitors can enter, created by Ovo Collective. Nonotak Studio will also perform their light sculpture 'Shiro' live on Friday January 20 and Saturday January 21 at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. The best bit? It's all free.

Here's a peek at some of the installations you can visit during the festival.

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Winter Lights Festival runs until Fri Jan 27. Canary Wharf Estate, E14. Free.

You need to see this new light show in London

Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival has brought an incredible interactive light show to London. Explore for free and get ready to be seriously impressed...

Posted by Time Out London on Monday, 16 January 2017

 

 

