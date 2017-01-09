In this week's Time Out magazine…

Have you heard the news? The first month of the year is now called 'Veganuary'. Yes, January is no longer just about giving up booze, it's now also a time to sacrifice meat, dairy and eggs and all those tasty animal products and to embark on four weeks of being vegan. We've dedicated tomorrow's issue to this clean-living movement, trying out a week of veganism out for ourselves and tracking down the ten tastiest vegan dishes in town.

Elsewhere we've got George Michael tribute nights, the world's best rooftops, the coolest free spaces in London, a rad new trainer shop for women, an interview with actor Dev Patel, the best gigs of 2017, a guide to Condo festival, a bouncy castle art project (that you can bounce on!) and plenty more.

You can also buy this week’s issue from Wednesday on your Apple or Android device, so you can swipe, pinch and scroll through at your leisure.