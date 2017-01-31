In this week's Time Out magazine…

In this week's issue, we're encouraging you to help make a difference in London – whether that's donating your unwanted coat, planting trees or having a cuppa with an elderly person living on their own.

Elsewhere, we've rounded up the best places to stuff your face with cheese, with everything from raclette to fondue. Oh, and mac 'n' cheese toasties, obvs.

We also chat to Drew Barrymore about her new Netflix zombie horror comedy 'Santa Calrita Diet', where she plays an estate agent turned flesh-eating zombie. Lovely stuff.

Plus, we speak to Sampha about making beats, dancing and working with Solange. And we've got your week plans covered with our pick of this week's best nights out, comedy gigs, art shows, pop-up film screenings and more.

You can also buy this week’s issue from Wednesday on your Apple or Android device, so you can swipe, pinch and scroll through at your leisure.