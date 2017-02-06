In this week's Time Out magazine…

In this week's magazine, we're taking a closer look at the robots that are changing London – whether they're delivering takeaways, doing the gardening or driving you home from the pub. And if you can't get enough of our automated friends, head to the Science Museum's 'Robots' exhibition, which opens this week and charts the 500-year development of droids through the ages.

If robots aren't your bag, how about taking it back in time a bit instead? London's original fast food, pie and mash, has been around for 150 years and we've picked out the best spots to get a taste of the cockney classic.

Elsewhere we've got Valentine's Day covered with our Valentine's gift guide, alternative things to do (including a dog-friendly screening of 'The Lady and the Tramp', naturally), and Trixie Mattel of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' solves your dating problems.

