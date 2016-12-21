  • Blog
Kerb Gherkin is throwing a Christmas lunch to help the homeless

By Hayley Spencer Posted: Wednesday December 21 2016, 12:00pm

You can never eat enough turkey, cranberry or mince meat at Christmas, right? So if you work in the City you'll be happy to know that Kerb Gherkin is holding a very festive Christmas market on 22 December. Every trader will be offering a delicious festive-inspired lunch special from 12pm - 2pm. There's cranberry spiced strips at Mother Clucker, Christmas spice mix tomato curry at Spice Mix and mince pie brownies at SE Cakery for afters. It's a relative festive feast! And best of all, at least £1 from every order will go to StreetSmart to help the homeless this Christmas. The more lunches sold, the more help SS can provide - so dig deep.

Plus, here's way more Christmas markets to visit in London.

 

 

