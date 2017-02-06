Lady Gaga has announced a London show after her Super Bowl triumph

After her hugely well-received half time show at last night's Super Bowl, a show that packed in everything from patriotic drones, hugs, a totally round piano, a 'Mission Impossible'-style entrance and total pyromania, Lady Gaga has finally announced the Joanne World Tour this morning.

The tour will be coming to The O2 later this year, on 9 October 2017. Whether Gaga will be leaping in off The O2 roof remains to be seen, but don't forget, you don't have to be Gaga to get up there.

Tickets for Lady Gaga's show at The O2 go onsale this Friday February 10. Watch her half time show here.