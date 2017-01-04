Listen to Emma Watson singing in the new 'Beauty and the Beast' movie

There are still over two months to go before we get to see Disney's new live-action version of 'Beauty and the Beast', starring Emma Watson as Belle.

But Disney recently shared a quick snippet of her singing 'Something There', one of the songs made famous by the 1991 animated movie and the subsequent stage musical.

You can hear the former Harry Potter star singing here. It's only a brief sample of her work in the film – but what do we think?

Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016

You can also see the full trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast' here:

'Beauty and the Beast' opens in cinemas on Friday March 17.

