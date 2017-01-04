London commuters spend six times more on rail fares than the rest of Europe

For those starting work again after brief festive reprieve, this will bring you back to reality with a bump. Grim new figures show that Londoners pay six times more than commuters in mainland Europe for rail season tickets.

The Action for Rail campaign found that workers spend 14 percent of their income on a monthly season ticket in some parts of the UK, including many lines to London, after ticket price increases took effect on Monday.

If your new year's resolution was to save money, look away now, because while commuters in Paris or Rome spend just £61 a month, workers making the slog into London every morning pay an average of £387.

Londoners rejoiced when mayor Sadiq Kahn announced that TfL would be freezing bus, tram and pay as you go tube fares until 2020. However, the freeze doesn’t affect travelcards or daily and weekly caps, which are set by the government.

But look on the bright side: now there’s even more reason to make good on that drunken NYE promise to cycle into work every day.

