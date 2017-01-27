Londoners reveal the most extreme things they’ve done to save money

London’s an expensive place: we all know that. So it’s no wonder that you’ve taken some pretty desperate measures to avoid splashing the cash. We asked: what’s the most extreme thing you’ve done to save money? Here’s what you replied…
‘Forcing myself to work 12 hours a day as a live‑in nanny with a horrible posh family who seemed to have forgotten slavery ended a while ago.’
‘I used to steal toilet roll from the pub next door – because toilet rolls are so expensive, right?’
‘Walked to and from work at St Paul’s to save myself two bus fares per day. I live in Kentish Town.’
‘Snapping off the parts of vegetables you don’t eat before weighing them in the supermarket.’
‘Walked to and from work at St Paul’s to save myself two bus fares per day. I live in Kentish Town.’
‘I had a 70p pretzel and a free Waitrose coffee for lunch every day for a year.’
‘I just ate porridge for two weeks after I changed jobs mid-month. I lost a stone.’
‘I paid for groceries with the entire contents of my pennies jar. It was only £5.90 but I was at the self-serve checkout for half an hour.’
‘I used books as plates. Need a clean plate? Just turn the page!’
‘I left and moved to Manchester!’
Next we want to know: what’s the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to you at work?
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest