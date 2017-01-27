  • Blog
Londoners reveal the most extreme things they’ve done to save money

By James Manning Posted: Friday January 27 2017, 3:00pm

Nathan James Page

London’s an expensive place: we all know that. So it’s no wonder that you’ve taken some pretty desperate measures to avoid splashing the cash. We asked: what’s the most extreme thing you’ve done to save money? Here’s what you replied…

‘Forcing myself to work 12 hours a day as a live‑in nanny with a horrible posh family who seemed to have forgotten slavery ended a while ago.’

 ‘I used to steal toilet roll from the pub next door – because toilet rolls are so expensive, right?’

‘Walked to and from work at St Paul’s to save myself two bus fares per day. I live in Kentish Town.’

‘Snapping off the parts of vegetables you don’t eat before weighing them in the supermarket.’

‘I had a 70p pretzel and a free Waitrose coffee for lunch every day for a year.’

‘I just ate porridge for two weeks after I changed jobs mid-month. I lost a stone.’

‘I paid for groceries with the entire contents of my pennies jar. It was only £5.90 but I was at the self-serve checkout for half an hour.’

‘I used books as plates. Need a clean plate? Just turn the page!’

‘I left and moved to Manchester!’

