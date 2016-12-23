Londoners reveal the worst presents they’ve ever been given

In the spirit of the season, we wanted to know about the crappiest gifts you’ve received. Gird yourself for some truly awful misplaced generosity…
‘A break-up text on Christmas Eve… with an append that said I also had to get a taxi from the airport to my folks’.’
‘A pack of Hello Kitty sanitary napkins.’
‘A can of Foster’s.’
‘Probably a jar of beetroot.’
‘Chocolates from inside an Easter egg… for Christmas.’
‘A bucket, chamois leather and tow rope.’
‘An air freshener. It wasn’t even a fancy one!’
‘Aged 16, I got a pair of green edible underwear – from my pervy older cousin.’
‘My gran was traveling down for Christmas, stopped off overnight and didn’t have a toothbrush. Luckily she had brought me one as a present so she unwrapped it, used it, and wrapped it up again. The worst bit: she told me.’
Now wince as Londoners reveal their biggest guilty pleasures.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest