  • Blog
  • Film
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Look at their little faces! Cumberbatch and Hardy made a TV movie together before they were famous

By Time Out Film Posted: Wednesday January 18 2017, 12:52pm

Look at their little faces! Cumberbatch and Hardy made a TV movie together before they were famous

Hang on, is that... Yeah, and that's...! Thanks to a timely Instagram post, we were reminded this week of an early TV movie starring two of the UK's most wildly successful acting exports, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hardy. Co-produced by the BBC and HBO back in 2007, 'Stuart: A Life Backwards' is based on author and homelessness worker Alexander Masters' book of the same name, a biography of his friend, the mentally unstable ex-con Stuart Clive Shorter. We'll give you one guess who plays which part.

 

A photo posted by Ronnie Joice (@ronniejoice) on


The film is as hard-hitting as the synopsis implies, and both men deliver committed, forceful performances. But we just can't help cooing over these amazing stills. Look at Cumbers's 'smart guy' specs! And Tom's patchy can't-quite-grow-a-beard stubble! Almost too cute.

 


2017 TV preview: the shows we can't wait to see

You'll never guess who made a cameo in the final episode of ‘Sherlock’

Tom Hardy is a bit of an animal in his new series ‘Taboo’

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Film
For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest