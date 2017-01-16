  • Blog
Mindful Chef is giving out free vegan meals at Old Street station today

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday January 16 2017, 12:38pm

Broke? Hungry? Think you might actually die if you order Dominos again for dinner? Get down to Old Street station today (January 16), where recipe box delivery service Mindful Chef (smug name, we know) is giving away 100 free vegan meals from 5.30pm. FYI, by ‘meals’ they mean all the ingredients and a recipe card so you have to DIY. And yes, every time we’ve cooked our own vegan meal it's tasted shite, but this actually sounds pretty good: Brazilian bean stew with raw cacao, brown rice and coriander. Plus, every box has been ‘scrutinised’ by a personal trainer and nutritional coach – ideal if you haven't given up on your new-year health kick yet.

Want to cook but can't be arsed to shop? We tried out the best recipe boxes in London.

By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch.

