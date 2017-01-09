Nab yourself a box at the Royal Albert Hall for just £2.5 million

Okay, okay, we know you're probably still dreading checking your bank account after splashing out over the festive season, but this is a bit special.

For the first time in ten years, a Grand Tier Box at Royal Albert Hall has gone up for sale – at a spicy £2.5 million.

That sounds steep, but the box – which can seat up to 12 people – is pretty near the Royal Box, so you could end up discussing the action in the interval with none other than Her Maj.

Not only that, but whoever snaps up the box will become a member of the Corporation of the Halls of Arts and Science, an honour bestowed on those who funded the building in the 1860s. Also, the box has 849 years remaining on its lease, so it's definitely a long-term investment.

Better start sticking your spare change in the swear jar.

