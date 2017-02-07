Nine lovely pop-ups happening in London this February

Whether you fancy filling up on free pizza, warming your cockles with a gin cocktail, or picking up some vintage NBA merchandise, we've got you covered with this month's top pop-ups.

Celebrate National Pizza Day (that's February 9, if it's not already in your calendar) with carby, cheesy treats from Pizza Pilgrims, who will be parking their pizza van at the Red Gallery on the corner of Rivington Street on February 9–11. They'll be asking you to get your creative juices flowing by drawing 'pizza art' on pizza boxes in exchange for free slices. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to us. The best designs will be given pride of place on the Shoreditch Pizza Pilgrims walls and the top five will win a meal for two at the new branch. 1–3 Rivington St, EC2A 3DT. February 9–11.



Get a taste of warmer climates this February at The Krio Kanteen's west African supper club. Tuck into Sierra-Leonean dishes including yam fries with hot pepper sauce, jollof rice and chicken stew with fried plantain and mango cake with coconut caramel, as well as a free cocktail. Canvas Cafe, 42 Hanbury St, E1 5JL. February 11, 7pm–10pm.

Let's face it, it's cold and your heating isn't up to much, so if you're spending most of your time cosied up in your pyjamas, you might want to treat yourself to some new ones. Head to The Hoxton in Shoreditch on February 8 for their pop-up Pants n Pyjamas shop, where they'll have complimentary cocktails, tunes from DJ GRLTLK and wares from Desmond & Dempsey, Nui Ami, Edge o’ Beyond and Hamilton and Hare. 81 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3HU. February 8.

Notting Hill brasserie Kensington Place is bringing a taste of the sea to west London with the return of its pop-up Notting Gill Chippy. Using fish fresh from Billingsgate Market, they'll be serving up chippy-inspired fare including a soft-shell crab burger with tomato and avocado, crispy monkfish cheeks with aioli and, of course, good old-fashioned fish 'n' chips. Probably not much chance of a battered sausage, though. 201 Kensington Church St, W8 7LX. Until April 2017.

Planning your big day but don't know where to start? Make a beeline for Etsy's wedding sellers pop-up at West Elm in Tottenham Court Road – they'll have craft workshops hosted by Etsy makers, as well as plenty of Pinterest-worthy wedding wares. West Elm, 209 Tottenham Court Rd, W1T 7PN. February 17–19. Free.

Sure, it's bloody freezing outside but things are hotting up at The Hoxton with the launch of their Hot Juice pop-up from February 14 to February 16. Forget heart-shaped chocolates and oysters, they'll be ditching the usual Valentine's fare in favour of hot gin punch, boozy hot chocolate, mulled cider and MeatLiquor's beer cheese(!) nachos – because everything is better with booze. 81 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3HU.

Basketball enthusiasts, get excited – because the NBA is coming to London. Well, kind of. A week-long '90s NBA retrospective at Boxpark Shoreditch will showcase vintage NBA jerseys, '90s memorabilia and archive pictures from Slam Magazine. As well as soaking up the nostalgia and buying some NBA merch, you can feast on Voodoo Ray's pizza, listen to '90s classics and have a go on original 'NBA Jam' arcade machine. Slam dunk! 2–10 Bethnal Green Rd, E1 6GY. February 14–19.



Conceptual artist John Baldessari has a new solo exhibition, 'Miró and Life in General', at the Marian Goodman Gallery until February 25 – and if you fancy taking a bit of the artwork home, now you can. Okay, not literally. But the gallery is opening its first pop-up shop to coincide with the exhibition, where you'll be able to get your hands on limited edition prints, mugs, posters, t-shirts, tote bags, umbrellas and other wares featuring the artist's work. February 18–25, 10am–6pm. Tuesday–Saturday only.

If you've been known to wander around Borough Market deliberating between food stalls, we've got good news for you. Borough Market is opening a pop-up restaurant with a seasonal menu using produce from the market. Expect charcuterie from Cannon & Cannon, red mullet caught by Sussex Fish served with seared scallop and rainbow chard, salt-baked celeriac, soused radish, beaufort cheese courtesy of Mons Cheesemongers and a raw milk pannacotta from dairy farmers Hook and Son. 1 Cathedral St, SE1 9AL. Tuesday–Saturday, noon–10pm. Until end of April 2017.