Nine tips from London fitness experts to help you keep your new year’s resolutions

We're mid-way through January and despite our well-intentioned refusal of the office biscuits or last weekend's round of shots, let's not kid ourselves – this 'new year, new you' business is tough. So if you're starting to flag and need some inspiration, we've rounded up three top personal trainers to share their favourite places in London for some nourishing nosh.

Zanna Van Dijk

Zanna Van Dijk has got an incredible CV. The 23-year-old personal trainer and F45 coach is not only big in fitness circles, she's also a top UK blogger, activewear designer and a published author: her fitness and recipe book 'Strong' came out in December. It's no wonder she's managed to amass a whopping 142k followers on her Instagram @zanzapan – she's clearly doing something right. Here are her top three healthy-eating spots.

Beany Green, Paddington

'This is my favourite brunch spot in London, and that's saying something. They have more healthy smoothies than you can shake a stick at and an extensive food menu. My favourite is the baked eggs with charcoal bread. Oh, and their banana bread is award-winning for a good reason – it's mind-blowing.' Unit 6C, Sheldon Square, W2 6EZ

Ozone Coffee, Old Street

'Not only do these guys do incredible coffee, their food menu is wholesome but indulgent. Their falafel salad is a beautiful mountain of food topped with fresh flowers! And it tastes as good as it looks.' 11 Leonard St, EC2A 4AQ

CPress, Fulham

'This is a seriously healthy spot. They specialise in cold-press juice but also serve up incredible acai bowls with all the toppings, as well as raw vegan salads and snacks. It's the place to be if you're on a health kick!' 285 Fulham Rd, SW10 9PZ

Lawrence Price

When it comes to good health, Lawrence Price means business. His motivational fitness blog FaFitSake London is where you can find the ex-rugby player interviewing fellow fitness fanatics and reviewing new gyms and classes. Otherwise, he's busy coaching slebs and other clients via his personal training site lp-pt.com. Check out his top three.

The Natural Kitchen, Waterloo

'I'm often in and out of London via Waterloo station. The Natural Kitchen on the balcony is the perfect place to refuel after a busy week of coaching.' Unit 14A–14B The Balcony, Waterloo station, York Road, SE1 8SW

Farmacy, Westbourne Grove

'Farmacy is perfect for mid-week dinner out with friends when you want delicious healthy food done in a smart environment. It's all about getting BIG flavours from nutritiously dense food!' 74 Westbourne Grove, W2 5SH

Pret A Manger, King's Road

'When life is full-on and there's little time to plan meals, my reliable fast food go-to is Pret. I'll often grab the crawfish and avocado salad, sprinkle it with a bag of mixed nuts and enjoy with a sparkling water for some extra decadence and shazam!' 35-37 King's Rd, SW3 4NB

Just Geen

Twenty-seven-year-old Gina Obeng (aka Just Geen) became so serious about food and fitness that she started her own business preparing home-made healthy meals for Londoners too busy to keep their diets in check. You can catch this popular PT training folks in Canary Wharf, or follow her on Instagram @just_geen for handy food and fitness tips. Here are her top three.

Cook Daily, Shoreditch

'It's a vegan restaurant with culture. There's something there for everyone. Whether you're after some Thai-inspired cuisine or some good old Caribbean hard food, Cook Daily is the one.' Boxpark, 2–10 Bethnal Green Road, E1 6GY

LEON, Canary Wharf

'It has an extensive range of natural fast food options and that's why LEON is one of my favourite places to go.' Cabot Place, Cabot Square, E14 4QS

Gyms Kitchen, Leyton

'Gyms Kitchen does perfect food for the health-conscious individual. Their menu is broken down in terms of calorie content and also is split into sections based on your workout. So, if you've just had a cardio session, there is a section of recommended options to refuel your body.' 388–392 High Road, E10 6QE

