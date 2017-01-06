Nine ways to celebrate David Bowie this week

A year has passed and one or two things have happened on Planet Earth since David Bowie quit it for good. January 10 is the first anniversary of the Starman’s passing, and January 8 would have been his seventieth birthday, so it’s a fitting time for London to appreciate his freaky legacy. Here are a few ways to get a bit of Bowie into your life this week.

Cruise through the streets of south London with some fellow Bowie-loving bike fans. Costumes are very much encouraged – just don’t get your Aladdin Sane flares caught in the gears.

Launching this week, this is a new regular tour of Brixton that takes in the singer’s childhood house and primary school and the Bowie mural near Brixton tube. You’ll also hear Bowie hits performed by tour guide and musician Nick Stephenson.

A day of talks and music at the V&A, which hosted the ‘David Bowie Is’ exhibition a few years ago, including group choral sessions leading to a performance of ‘Heroes’ and ‘Life on Mars’ (can you handle that high note?).

The photographer Brian Duffy took hundreds of portraits of Bowie between 1972 and 1980, including the covers of ‘Aladdin Sane’ and ‘Lodger’. Check out some of his best looks at this Proud Chelsea exhibition.

Homerton party pub The Gun hosts an evening of Bowie magic to celebrate his birthday. Deep cuts are guaranteed.

Get hooked to the silver screen at this mini-film fest, which includes a screening of three Dave documentaries in a single bill entitled ‘Sound and Vision’.

London’s leading cheese night takes to the Ally Pally skating rink, and this one’s a Bowie special. Try not to fall on your face to ‘Fashion’.

The dude’s old band (plus Gary Oldman and other Bowie mates) are putting on a birthday memorial shindig on what would’ve been his seventieth. It’s totally sold out but if you can get a ticket, do: this is a one-off.

This one comes a bit late to the Bowie death party, but if you still haven’t got your fix by January 14 then head to The Lock Tavern where you’ll hear Dave classics till 3am.

And there’s one more big Bowie celebration to keep your electric eye on for next month: a screening of his ‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ concert film at the Hammersmith Apollo, with warm-up sets from two live bands. Freak out.