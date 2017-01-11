No one has their shit together in the final chapter of Lena Dunham's 'Girls'

There are tears, tantrums, elicit trysts and Lena Dunham dancing like nobody's watching in a new trailer for the final chapter of 'Girls'.

It's been five years since we first met Hannah, Marnie, Shosh and Jessa. And, as the hit HBO show prepares to air its final season, none of them have their shit together.

'I am a grown up!' yells Elijah in this clip, which we all know is a sure fire sign things aren't going well...

Life does seem to be looking up for Dunham's Hannah, who is getting back to writing. Pitching to a magazine editor over a huge breakfast she says: 'I want to write stories that make people feel less alone than I did. I want to make people laugh about the things in life that are painful.'

Of course, she's still the Hannah we know and love. 'I don't give a shit about anything yet I simultaneously have opinions about everything,' she admits, adding: 'Why can't someone just tell me exactly what to do in a way that makes it seem like it's my idea?'

We're with you there, Hannah.

'Girls' returns to Sky Atlantic this year.

