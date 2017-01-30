Peter Capaldi quits 'Doctor Who'

Peter Capaldi announced tonight that he would be leaving the BBC series 'Doctor Who' at the end of 2017.

'I feel it's time to move on,' the 58-year-old actor told BBC presenter Jo Whiley during an interview on her Radio 2 show.

Capaldi became the twelfth actor to play the Time Lord in 2013, taking over from Matt Smith, who was recently seen playing Prince Philip in 'The Crown'.

Capaldi told Whiley earlier this evening: 'One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best. From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead.

'I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.'

But the Scottish actor won't be disappearing from our screens as Doctor Who just yet: a new, 12-part series begins on the BBC in April.

Expect the wild rumours to start soon that Capaldi is in the running to be the next James Bond.