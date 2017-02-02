  • Blog
By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Thursday February 2 2017, 10:00am

Quidditch team the London Monarchs is holding try-outs this month
Katherine Watson

Your dream of playing Quidditch like a wizard could be about to become a reality (minus the capes, the flying and any of the magic stuff). 

New Quidditch team the London Monarchs is holding try-outs this month to find star players for the new Quidditch Premier League, which will see eight specially created teams compete to be named national champions. 

Try-outs are taking place on Clapham Common on Sunday February 5 and Sunday February 19, between noon and 3pm. 

The teams are open to any player in the UK so everyone's welcome to give it a go – you just need to register here.  

'Most of the top players in this sport appeared overnight – and so I’m sure that people out there, reading this, perhaps who have never even tried a full-contact sport before, could be the next Quidditch Premier League champions. I look forward to seeing you all at try-outs!' says Quidditch Premier League director Jack Lennard. 

Quidditch was inspired by JK Rowling's wizarding world, but it is now a real-life competitive sport played by thousands of people in 25 countries around the world. It's mixed-gender and full-contact. You can't play dressed as The Boy Who Lived but you do still play with a broom between your legs. 

The Premier League will run between May and August this year. 

London is currently home to two Quidditch teams: London Unspeakables and The Werewolves of London.   

 

Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is a Digital Content Producer for Time Out London, professional film and TV watcher, west Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

