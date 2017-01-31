See All Saints and Sink The Pink at the Mighty Hoopla this summer

Here's some actually good news today! The Mighty Hoopla festival is coming to Victoria Park on June 4 for a spectacular four-stage fiesta encouraging all sorts of riotous, glitter-flinging behaviour. The festival is a coming together of some of Time Out's favourite alternative club crews, who will all unite on the Sunday after Field Day for a common cause – to throw a massive party.

Club nights involved include Sink The Pink (who will be joined by special guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Guilty Pleasures, power ballad singalong Ultimate Power, Bongo’s Bingo, Masseoke, female-only r&b night R&She and We Love Pop. Nearby much-loved queer venue The Glory will also be taking over the park's bandstand.

The festival launched last year with a three-day bender at Butlins in Bognor Regis and just look at the fun:

This year the Mighty Hoopla will be a massive '90s love-in. Not only will four-piece popsters All Saints pull on their combat trousers once again to perform mega hits 'Pure Shores' and 'Never Ever' but there's also the chance to catch Snap! performing 'Rhythm is A Dancer' live. Plus Charlotte Church will be stomping through tunes with her Late Night Pop Dungeon post-punk-disco backing band. And there's still more headliners to be announced.

Prepare for your duvet to be mostly covered in glitter for the rest of June.

Tickets start at £25. More details here.

