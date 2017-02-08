Send free Valentine's cards to your loved ones at the Hoxton Hotel this February

Not Another Bill, the online subscription service that delivers surprise presents in the post is offering loved-up Londoners the chance to dish out cards for free this Valentine's Day. Their portable postbox will be making a stop at The Hoxton Hotel where visitors can choose from cards designed by Crispin Finn, Rob Draper, Max Haughton, Bee Davies and other talented illustrators. All you have to do is pen a heartfelt note on the fold-out writing desk and address it to your beau, best pal or the cute bartender at your local. Then pop it in the box, let cupid and the Not Another Bill crew do their thing and pay not one penny for the privilege.

The Not Another Bill postal trike will be at The Hoxton Hotel, 81 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3HU. Until Feb 14. 9am-midnight. Free.

