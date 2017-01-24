Sequels, superheroes and shamed celebrities: these are officially the worst films of 2016

The Golden Raspberries are an awards season tradition, the antidote to all the back-slapping and self-congratulation of the Oscars and the Golden Globes. For the past 37 years, the Razzies have been handing out awards to the very worst that Hollywood has to offer, and this year they've had plenty to choose from.

It'll surprise precisely no one that 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' is a heavyweight contender: the gloomy comic-book smackdown scored eight nominations, only one behind the top pick 'Zoolander 2'. Both of those films landed in the Worst Picture category, alongside Robert De Niro comedy mistake 'Dirty Grandpa', dire historical action flick 'Gods of Egypt', disappointing sequel 'Independence Day: Resurgence' and cack-handed pro-Trump political doc 'Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party', which mercifully hasn't even been released in the UK.

It'll be a disappointment for poor sad Ben Affleck, who in 2015 picked up a 'Razzie Redeemer' award for turning his career around: he'd been nominated for 'Gigli' back in 2004, but to everyone's surprise had gone on to proper awards glory with the likes of 'Argo'. Now he's back in Razzie contention, up for a Worst Actor award and joining co-star Henry Cavill in the Worst Combo category, a lineup that also includes 'The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors' from 'Collateral Beauty'.

In fact, 2016 offered up so many stinkers that the Razzies had to change their nomination rules, releasing a press release to the effect that 'the crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th annual Razzie Awards is expanding the number of nominees from the usual five to an unprecedented six contenders in each of its nine worst achievement in film categories.' Pretty harsh.

