Six boozers to swing by the next time you're stuck in Zone 1

With on-and-off strikes, rush hour traffic and train cancellations causing all manner of woes to our commutes, no one can blame you for turning to the bottle. If you could use a round to fortify yourself for the journey to and from home, check out these pubs near most of London's mainline stations.

The Bree Louise, Euston

The next time you find yourself stuck at Euston, drown your sorrows at The Bree Louise. It's replete with a mind-boggling range of beers, colourful characters and several Camra pub of the year accolades.

The Globe, Marylebone

If being surrounded by ominously huge tellies showing various sporting events isn’t your idea of unwinding before a tough commute then you might want to slip into the self-proclaimed ‘no nonsense’ craft beer and ale pub ‘The Globe’. It’s a little off the beaten track so you’re far more likely to get a perch.

The George Inn, London Bridge

The George Inn is a listed building, owned by the National Trust and Dickens drank there (along with everywhere else in the West End apparently). It’s supposedly also where the Canterbury Tales started, especially fitting given that your journey could potentially take as long as that fabled pilgrimage.

The Kings Stores, Liverpool Street

It's the last station on the Monopoly board and the last place you want to get stuck… unless you fancy a few cheeky beers. Nip down the poorly named ‘Widegate Lane’ and pop into The Kings Stores right on the edge of Ripper territory. It’s an unfailingly friendly pub with extensive booze options and usually a hearty selection of pie-type items with excellent meat/pastry ratios.

The Parcel Yard, King's Cross

Battle past the permanent queue of Potter maniacs taking selfies and you’ll find The Parcel Yard. It’s truly massive so a good scout should score you a seat and it’s not too pricey considering where it is. The icing on the cake is that it is also a fascinating location and is Grade I-listed.

The Antelope, Victoria

This is one of those sumptuously wood-lined pubs that always look tempting regardless of the time/day/scenario you find yourself in – so as an emergency pint venue it’s perfect. It’s got a good bit of history to it and feels like a cosy local even on a first visit. It's ten minutes away from Victoria so it’s a bit of an investment in time, but it's worth the trek.

