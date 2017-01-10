Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

What’s that? You’ve recovered from New Year’s Eve and you’re ready for the first twerk of 2017? Good, because White Waves have teamed up with Boxpark Shoreditch to bring you a night of R&B, trap and dancehall featuring Radar’s Kyle Shyne and precocious young DJ DamnShaq, with free drinks (!) provided by Jägermeister. Get in. Boxpark Shoreditch. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Jan 12.

The only thing worse than getting a sack of coal at Christmas is unwrapping a gift card for a shop you’ll never set foot in. This pop-up has come along to save the day: swap your unwanted vouchers for money, or donate the proceeds to charity. Westfield Stratford. Tube: Stratford. Tue Jan 10.

The Nordics have everything: style, world-class food and Lego. Come down to the South Bank for a weekend of talks, art, gigs and cinnamon bun bake-offs, kicking off a yearlong celebration of all things Scandi. Southbank Centre. Tube: Waterloo. Fri Jan 13-Sat Jan 14.

Londoners have enjoyed falling on their arses in the freezing cold for more than 800 years, but why exactly do people go mad for ice skating every winter? This exhibition explains all, charting the sport’s changing fortunes over the centuries. Museum of London. Tube: Barbican. Until Feb 8.

Join award-winning Nigerian novelist Chibundu Onuzo on a literary and musical journey through the country’s largest city to celebrate the publication of her brilliant second novel ‘Welcome to Lagos’. Southbank Centre. Tube: Waterloo. Thu Jan 12, 5.30pm.

Blue Monday is meant to be the shittest day of the year. But Young’s pub Finch’s is fully prepared. It’s whipping out blankets, candles, cake and, most importantly, whisky – ramping up the hygge factor to help you beat the January blues. Finch's. Tube: Moorgate. Mon Jan 16, noon-11pm.

