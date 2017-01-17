Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

Poor John. He led the arts & crafts movement in British India and shaped the foundation collection of the V&A, only to by outshone by his son, ruddy Rudyard. This new exhibition of prints, furniture and artefacts restores Kipling senior to his rightful place. V&A. Tube: South Kensington. Until Apr 2.

Taking in London’s best parks and dog walking spots, this tour invites hounds and their humans to see the capital like never before. Okay, yes, we’ve all been on a bus – but not one filled with dogs. And no, it doesn’t go to Barking. Lambeth Bridge. Tube: Westminster. Tue Jan 17-Thu Jan 19.

A bit like those escape room games that companies hire for ‘team-building’, but a million times scarier. Who wouldn’t want to immerse themselves in the zombie-filled, world of Resident Evil? Bring a friend who won’t mind you having a nervous breakdown. Brick Lane. Shoreditch High St Overground. Fri Jan 20-Mon Jan 23, 11.30am.

Is the thought of getting back on the booze after the festive period a bit too much? Make good on that resolution with Club Soda’s low or no-alcohol pub crawl. The best bit? You’re guaranteed a hangover-free morning after. Electricity Showrooms. Hoxton. Thu Jan 19, 7pm.

Who run the world? Warrior lesbians, that’s who. ‘Zone’ takes its inspiration from an avant-garde French novel about a matriarchal society, and Franco- Vietnamese artist Perret uses it to explore her own experiences of a remote commune of women in the desert. Simon Lee. Tube: Green Park. Until Feb 4.

Gender essentialism is old hat. Get with the trans programme, already: come and find out how sexual and gender identities are socially and politically constructed with this collection of trans artefacts and photography. Fashion Space Gallery. Tube: Oxford Circus. Until Apr 22.

Find more free things to do in London.