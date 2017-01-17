Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.
Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London
Poor John. He led the arts & crafts movement in British India and shaped the foundation collection of the V&A, only to by outshone by his son, ruddy Rudyard. This new exhibition of prints, furniture and artefacts restores Kipling senior to his rightful place. V&A. Tube: South Kensington. Until Apr 2.
Tour Bus for Dogs
Taking in London’s best parks and dog walking spots, this tour invites hounds and their humans to see the capital like never before. Okay, yes, we’ve all been on a bus – but not one filled with dogs. And no, it doesn’t go to Barking. Lambeth Bridge. Tube: Westminster. Tue Jan 17-Thu Jan 19.
Resident Evil 7: The Experience
A bit like those escape room games that companies hire for ‘team-building’, but a million times scarier. Who wouldn’t want to immerse themselves in the zombie-filled, world of Resident Evil? Bring a friend who won’t mind you having a nervous breakdown. Brick Lane. Shoreditch High St Overground. Fri Jan 20-Mon Jan 23, 11.30am.
Mindful Pub Crawl
Is the thought of getting back on the booze after the festive period a bit too much? Make good on that resolution with Club Soda’s low or no-alcohol pub crawl. The best bit? You’re guaranteed a hangover-free morning after. Electricity Showrooms. Hoxton. Thu Jan 19, 7pm.
Mai-Thu Perret: 'Zone'
Who run the world? Warrior lesbians, that’s who. ‘Zone’ takes its inspiration from an avant-garde French novel about a matriarchal society, and Franco- Vietnamese artist Perret uses it to explore her own experiences of a remote commune of women in the desert. Simon Lee. Tube: Green Park. Until Feb 4.
Museum of Transology
Gender essentialism is old hat. Get with the trans programme, already: come and find out how sexual and gender identities are socially and politically constructed with this collection of trans artefacts and photography. Fashion Space Gallery. Tube: Oxford Circus. Until Apr 22.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ