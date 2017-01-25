Six FREE things to do in London this week

Gemma White

Put your money away! Here are the week's best free events.

Hackney’s Stour Space is marking the inauguration of Donald Trump’s as President of the United States by time-travelling back to ’90s LA. This exhibition is dedicated to Ice Cube’s !993 banger ‘It Was a Good Day’: some people have deduced from clues in its lyrics that Ice’s ‘good day’ in question was January 20 !992, exactly 25 years before Trump’s swearing-in. Stour Space. Hackney Wick Overground. Until Feb 3.

Wake up and don your finest, most auspicious festival garms: it’s the year of the goddamn rooster. Head to the West End for music, acrobatics, food stalls and awesome pyrotechnics to ring in Chinese New Year. Various locations. Tube: Leicester Square. Sun Jan 29.

Snowboxx: Apres Party

Better known for throwing epic parties in the French Alps, Snowboxx Festival comes to Shoreditch for one night only, dishing out free booze and banging tunes – with zero risk of falling asleep in a snowdrift. Boxpark. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Jan 26.

Film Noir Night

Colour film is overrated – lazy even. Go dark with this screening of the 1944 Billy Wilder classic ‘Double Indemnity’. If you’re a buff, join in with the discussion after the screening. If you’re new to noir, just soak up the tension. The Oxymoron @ The Royal Oak. Tube: Kennington. Thu Jan 26, 7pm.

January is shit. Only literature can save you now. So why not join an evening – hosted by Odilo Press – of discussion, poetry and lectures from poet Miguel Cullen, journalist Ian Thomson and writer Colin Grant? The Society Club. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Jan 28.

Och aye! Get your fill of Scottish merriment this Burns Night with free Glenfiddich whisky tastings, music from Will Allen and, most important of all, the ‘Address to a Haggis’. Kilt optional. Queen of Hoxton. Shoreditch High St Overground. Wed Jan 25, 7pm.

Find more free things to do in London.