Six FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

If your little one’s read ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ a hundred times already, swap it for someone else’s fave for free at the V&A Museum of Childhood, The Cartoon Museum, Southbank Centre or Hackney Picturehouse. Various venues. Sat Feb 11.

It’s not too late to do some ‘new year, new you’ stuff. Just head to Garnier’s pop-up where you can book free fitness classes from Frame, Beyonce Barre and Boom Cycle. There are also wellness talks. And you get to personalise your own bottle of shampoo. The Blends’ Room, 15 Bateman St. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Thu Feb 9-Sat Feb 11.

Let’s be honest,‘Bring It On’ is a bit basic. To get your high-school movie fix and seem like a film buff, shake your pom-poms at this screening of ’70s films including ‘The Swinging Cheerleaders’. The Muse at 269. Tube: Ladbroke Grove. Tue Feb 7, 7pm.

See Islington through the eyes of LGBT+ campaigners on this tour. It’s part of a celebration marking 50 years since the decriminalisation of consensual sex between men over 21. Book in advance. Islington Museum. Tube: Angel. Sat Feb 11, 11am.

Calling all cheapskate romantics – you can now send your bae, best friend or crush a free Valentine’s card via The Hoxton hotel post box. They’re designed by the likes of Crispin Finn, Max Haughton, Bee Davies and Rob Draper. Swoon! The Hoxton. Shoreditch High St Overground. Until Feb 14.

Explore your darkest fears about world wars at Kiefer’s latest exhibition. Named after the Norse version of the afterlife for heroes slain in battle, ‘Walhalla’ features nightmarish installations and paintings. There are smashed beds, guns and lots of lead. Sure, it’s gloomy stuff about the cruel reality of war, but it all acts as a powerful warning about mortality. White Cube Bermondsey. Tube: Borough. Until Sun Feb 12.

