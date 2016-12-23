Skating, tree-hugging and a crazy golf: your Boxing Day sorted

Feeling cooped up after the Big Day? Get out and there and stretch those legs with one of these Boxing Day outings.

If the thought of Christmas Day all over again but with even more family members and shrink-wrapped mash potato has you quivering with dread, go play crazy golf instead.

Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St overground. Until Jan 1 2017. £9.50.

SEE

Expunge some guilt for all that wrapping paper with this trippy mix-media Virtual Reality installation. The longer you hug, the weirder it gets, as users are transported into ‘tree time’, where pinecones feel like the Sydney Opera House and the canopy is filled with neuron energy flows.

Southbank Centre. Waterloo. Until Dec 28. Free.

SKATE

When everyone else is lying immobilised, bitterly regretting a fourth selection box, take smugly to the ice and glide around the grand 18th Century courtyard at Somerset House.

Somerset House. Temple. Until Jan 15 2017. From £7.50.

NAVIGATE

Waistband unrecognizable following Christmas lunch? So much stuffing you’re not sure who you are anymore? Find yourself (on a map) and work off the turkey with adventure orienteering in lush Trent Park.

Trent Park. Oakwood. 10am. £7.

WALK

Beginning, as all walks (or activities) should, in a cosy pub, City of Westminster Guide Joanna Moncrieff leads a foodie tour of the Mayfair and Soho, complete with historical snippets and hidden gems along the way.

Angel in the Fields. Bond St. 5pm-6.45pm £12.

