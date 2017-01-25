  • Blog
Someone's created a fitness class where you work out like a dog

By Matilda Egere-Cooper Posted: Wednesday January 25 2017, 3:40pm

Blue Cross

There's hardly a shortage of weird workouts in London, but we won't blame you for thinking this new outdoor bootcamp in Victoria Park is just barking mad.

Pet charity Blue Cross has created fitness sessions where the aim of the game is to behave like man's best friend. That's doing everything from playing fetch to digging up holes – but none of that ball-licking business, you'll be pleased to know.

It's all part of a campaign to show dog owners or those interested in getting a dog why it's good to get their pets moving outdoors for their physical and mental health. We imagine you might go through a whole range of emotions giving this a go, but hey, if you can dig it, it's for a good cause (and we won't tell if you don't).

Watch the bootcamp in action: 

 
There's a dog-inspired exercise class in London

Do it doggy style and get panting at a canine-inspired exercise class in London 🐾

Posted by Time Out London on Friday, 20 January 2017

 


The 'Work Out Like A Dog' bootcamp runs daily from Monday, January 30 to Friday, February 3 at 7.30am in Victoria Park. The suggested donation for each class is £5 and you can get your tickets here

Find out more about the Blue Cross campaign.

In other animal-style fitness news, have you seen the jungle-themed workout at Gymbox?

