'Stranger Things' season two: Barb will play a big role – despite being dead

Barb in 'Stranger Things' – the much-loved teen with the out-there prim 1980s clothes and hairdo – might have died in the second episode of the Netflix series – but the show's executive producer, Shawn Levy, hinted yesterday that the character is still going to play a big part in the second series, which will debut on Halloween this year.

'She's dead,' confirmed Levy, talking backstage at yesterday's lunch for Oscar nominees in Los Angeles. 'We saw a slug coming out from her throat. There's no coming back from that.'

But Levy went on to suggest that being dead isn't necessarily a barrier to the character playing a big role in the second series of the show.

'I will say that [Barb's] memory and the search for justice for her is a part of season two.'

We already know that the makers of 'Stranger Things' haven't left Barb behind entirely: she appeared in a spoof of 'La La Land' at the beginning of last month's Golden Globe awards, rising from a swimming pool during a kitsch musical number.

You can see Shawn Levy's comments below, and you can start speculating now as to what role Barb will play in the next series of 'Stranger Things'. Unfortunately, there are still nine months to go before we find out the answer for sure…











