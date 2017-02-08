Street-food market Kerb is launching a lunchtime delivery service with Deliveroo

Put down that sandwich and ready yourself for news that street food gods, Kerb have teamed up with Deliveroo for a new lunchtime delivery service.

Twelve of Kerb's Camden Market kitchen wizards are taking part in the scheme launching this Fri Feb 10, meaning hungry workers can get burgers, pizza, katsu curries and crinkle cut chips delivered to their desks with minimal effort and no arguing over what cuisine to go for if ordering as a group. It's the first time a street food market have combined dishes into one Deliveroo menu which is great news for co-workers with different culinary cravings.

Menu highlights include burritos from Luardos, lamb and aubergine curry boxes from Sonita's Kitchen, paratha wraps from Kolkati and beef rendang from Makatcha. The full line-up of vendors is available via the Kerb website.

The Kerb Camden Market x Deliveroo service launches on Fri Feb 10 and will operate Monday–Friday 11.30am–3pm. The minimum order is £5 and a £1.50 delivery fee will be added.

