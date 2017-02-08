  • Blog
TeamLab's amazing immersive exhibition is sold out, but we have 15 pairs of tickets to give away

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Wednesday February 8 2017, 11:00am

Japanese ultra-technologists TeamLab have created one of the most immersive art exhibitions we've ever seen in London. As you walk through the darkened rooms at Pace gallery, you'll be able to control waterfalls with your feet, or have flowers bloom on your body. We're talking about some seeeeriously zen vibes – like, Buddha Bar in 2002 while hitting that shisha and knocking back a sex on the beach levels of chilled. Except, y'know, better. Here's how the whole thing works.

Obviously, it sold out pretty much immediately, but we have 15 pairs of tickets to give away for Tuesday February 14 at 4.30pm (yas, gurl, V-day! #treatyourself). Yes, it's during work hours, but the exhibition is sold out, so this is basically your only chance to see it. Look, we worked really hard to make this happen, okay? OKAY? LOL it's cool, we're chilled.

Sign up below. The competition closes at 2pm on February 10, and winners will be announced that afternoon.

Staff writer
By Eddy Frankel 97 Posts

Eddy is Time Out's visual art editor and he is pioneering sports grunge. Sports grunge is the new health goth. Get more style tips by following dat ass @eddyfrankel

