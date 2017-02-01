Thai food pop-up Farang is launching a six-month residency in Highbury this week

Highbury, you're about to get lucky. Thai vendors Farang have run the street food game for the last couple of years but now they've announced they're ready to go all the way. That's right, they're opening a full-blown restaurant. Well, almost: it's a six-month pop-up, but there's potential to extend and the menu looks mega. We're already fantasising over the pork belly and lobster lon (a spicy Thai dipping sauce, for the unfamiliar) with dipping vegetables and herbs, and a coconut-flavoured beef cheek curry. They're opening ahead of Valentine's Day on February 3, and we reckon this food will be hotter than your date.
72 Highbury Park, Highbury, N5 2XE.
