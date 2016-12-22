The 15 best London restaurant openings of 2016

Drumroll, please! Here they are: the most exciting places to feed us since we made all those failed resolutions

A photo posted by The Barbary (@barbarylondon) on Sep 5, 2016 at 4:04am PDT



From the folks that gave us Israeli hotspot The Palomar comes its even sexier younger sister, with 24 stools set around the action.

Top tip: Get there by 6.30pm on a weekday and you might get a seat.

A photo posted by B A O 包 (@bao_london) on Nov 28, 2016 at 1:55am PST



Just as great – and great value – as the filled steamed Taiwanese buns original, but in a smarter setting (plus cosy seats downstairs).

Top tip: Go beyond bao and sample the rice bowls and brand new sides.

A photo posted by BombettaLondon (@bombettalondon) on Dec 2, 2016 at 9:22am PST



The regional Puglian speciality of cured meat and cheese parcels is making a splash in Snaresbrook.

Top tip: Don’t just order the bombetta – the salads and sides are ace, too.

A photo posted by Chick N Sours (@chicknsours) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:26am PST

Not only the home of the most game-changing fried chook burger in town, it’s also a cool hangout and incredibly good value.

Top tip: Order the green slaw and the sriracha mayo too. They rock.

The small plates at this tiny, grungy little counter restaurant from The Dairy will blow you away.

Top tip: Ask to sit at the ‘chef’s counter’ – they’re the best seats.

A photo posted by Dominique Ansel Bakery London (@dominiqueansellondon) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:49am PST



You may think you’ve tried this doughnut-croissant hybrid, but the recipe (developed at the NYC bakery) is patented: there’s no Cronut like an original Cronut.

Top tip: Don’t just order a Cronut – try the terrific upside-down banana paella, too.

A photo posted by Hanna Söderlund (@kimchinary) on Nov 19, 2016 at 4:39am PST



At last, decent grab-and-go in Camden Market, thanks to clusters of stalls from acclaimed street food collective Kerb. That’s right: eat from Kimchinary, Mother Clucker and Club Mexicana in one sitting.

Top tip: Start behind (permanent) café Lantana.

A photo posted by Kiln (@kilnsoho) on Oct 2, 2016 at 7:43am PDT



From the same crew as Smoking Goat, you can get all the edgy, smoky-sweet-sour-salt-and-spice flavour, only this time sitting at a kitchen counter bar.

Top tip: Call first to see if the suckling pig is in.

A photo posted by hello@legsrestaurant.com (@legsrestaurant) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:01am PST



Don’t be fooled by Magnus Reid’s ‘scruffy surfer dude’ look: the chef and owner of this neighbourhood-restaurant-cum-wine-bar knows how to put a good-looking (and beautiful-tasting) plate of food together.

Top tip: Order a bowl of the deep-fried potatoes – they’re delish.

A photo posted by Molly Bakes (@mollybakes) on Oct 15, 2016 at 2:47am PDT



It’s official: 2016 was the year of the freakshake. A huge monstrosity of a milkshake, pimped to the max with whipped cream, brownies, Oreo chunks and chocolate sauce. And guess what? It’s actually great.

Top tip: Chocolate’s the go-to, but we prefer the moreish peanut number.

A photo posted by nat•ive (@eatnative) on Nov 25, 2016 at 3:15am PST



Some ingredients at this charming Neal’s Yard restaurant may be wild, native and foraged, but the end result is refined and exciting.

Top tip: Ask to sit in the nook under the stairs – it’s super-cute.

A photo posted by Padella (@padella_pasta) on Nov 25, 2016 at 4:49am PST



There’s more to life than pasta and pesto. Try this dinky Borough Market spot (from the folks behind Trullo in N1) – it’s great value, too.

Top tip: The eight-hour beef shin ragù with pappardelle is a must.

A photo posted by Randys Wing Bar (@randyswingbar) on Nov 30, 2016 at 3:19am PST



This street-food-stall-turned-restaurant does a mean line in wings. You name an edgy flavour, they’ll do it. Service is also great.

Top tip: Buffalo wings are their signature, but go with gangnam.

A photo posted by som saa (@somsaa_london) on Nov 18, 2016 at 10:25am PST



The one-time hit residency (from two chefs who met at Nahm) now serves its thrilling northern Thai flavours in slick, sexy, crowdfunded surrounds.

Top tip: If you go as a four you’ll be able to book and request a ‘cabina’.

A photo posted by temper (@temperlondon) on Nov 30, 2016 at 3:09am PST



The chargrill takes centre stage at Neil Rankin’s new basement restaurant, where slabs of meat are barbecued, then carved into small plates and rough fusion tacos.

Top tip: Sit at the counter for drama or ask for a booth if you’re a gang.

