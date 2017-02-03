The Amy Winehouse exhibition is coming back to London

Back in 2013, the Winehouse family gave Camden's Jewish Museum unprecedented access to the late singer's personal belongings, which in turn became Amy Winehouse: A Family Portrait. This major exploration of the great singer's life went on to tour cities including San Francisco, Vienna and Tel Aviv but it's coming back to Camden this March.



For those who missed it the first time, the exhibition is split between four key themes in the life of the great singer: her links with London, her musical influences, her style and also her Jewish faith. The Winehouses are descendants of immigrants from Belarus, who came to England in the early 1890s. Among the many items exhibited are the Luella Bartley dress worn at Glastonbury in 2008, Amy's instruments, record collection and dearly held ticket collections from her gig-going youth.

While the exhibition opens on March 16 (and runs until September), there will also be a new Amy Winehouse street art trail launching for the first time too – which examines the streets of Camden with stop-offs at Amy-themed artworks by notable street artists like Captain Kris, Mr Cenz and Pegasus.

Read more about Amy Winehouse: A Family Portrait here. And learn more about Amy's London here.