The first trailer for Netflix's 'Casting JonBenét' is seriously creepy

Netflix is following on from the likes of 'Making a Murderer' and 'Amanda Knox' with another real-life crime series. This time the online streaming service is tackling the unsolved murder of six-year-old beauty pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, who was killed at her home in Colorado in 1996. And if the film's first trailer is anything to go by, it's going to be an uncomfortable watch.

The trailer follows a group of young girls, who are auditioning to play the murdered schoolgirl in reenactments. Sitting in front of the camera, wearing one of JonBenét's pageant dresses, one girl asks: 'Do you know who killed JonBenét Ramsey?'

JonBenét was found dead in her family's basement over Christmas (the exact date, like many other details of the case is under debate). Her killer has never been found and in the years since the case has been picked over by crime experts, the media and the internet's conspiracy theorists.

'After twenty years of media speculation and public hysteria that cast JonBenét’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, of killing their own child, "Casting JonBenét" presents audiences with a hybrid of fiction and non-fiction filmmaking that examines the macabre legacy of this tiny starlet,' say Netflix.

If you're wondering what else to expect from the the film, which is set to land on the service later this year, it premiered at Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. The Hollywood Reporter says it's 'not your usual whodunnit investigative documentary' exploring 'the JonBenét Ramsey murder through the eyes of actors auditioning for a docudrama about the case', calling the end result 'extraordinary'. While The Wrap conclude that it's 'poetic but disturbing', adding: '"Casting JonBenét", it turns out, isn’t about JonBenét Ramsay at all. It’s about us. That makes it a fascinating and perplexing piece of storytelling.'

