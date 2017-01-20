  • Blog
The four art exhibitions you have to see this weekend

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 3:00pm

A powerful look at domestic spaces by an incredible roster of female artists in Room at Sadie Coles HQ

 

Seriously creepy paintings of men in glasses that will make you feel seriously uncomfortable by Luc Tuymans at the National Portrait Gallery

 

A grim assemblage of bones and junk found on the Thames foreshore by Franziska Lantz at Rodeo

 

Gorgeous, meditative Korean abstraction by Park Seo Bo at White Cube

 

