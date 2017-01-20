The four art exhibitions you have to see this weekend

A powerful look at domestic spaces by an incredible roster of female artists in Room at Sadie Coles HQ
Seriously creepy paintings of men in glasses that will make you feel seriously uncomfortable by Luc Tuymans at the National Portrait Gallery
A grim assemblage of bones and junk found on the Thames foreshore by Franziska Lantz at Rodeo
Gorgeous, meditative Korean abstraction by Park Seo Bo at White Cube
