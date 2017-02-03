  • Blog
The four new exhibitions you have to see this weekend

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Friday February 3 2017, 11:00am

Sticks with dick and slits (their words, not ours) by Tim Noble and Sue Webster at Blain Southern

 

 
A giant 3D printer creating a collapsing clay mountain by Anya Gallaccio at Thomas Dane

 

 

Alchemical weirdness by Ben Jeans Houghton at Space in Between

 

 

Gorgeous modernism from Sussex at the appropriately named Sussex Modernism at Two Temple Place

 

Find more art to see this weekend right here. 

