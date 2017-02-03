The four new exhibitions you have to see this weekend

Sticks with dick and slits (their words, not ours) by Tim Noble and Sue Webster at Blain Southern
A giant 3D printer creating a collapsing clay mountain by Anya Gallaccio at Thomas Dane
Alchemical weirdness by Ben Jeans Houghton at Space in Between
Gorgeous modernism from Sussex at the appropriately named Sussex Modernism at Two Temple Place
Find more art to see this weekend right here.
