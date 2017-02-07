'The Lego Ninjago Movie': it's time to brick yourself over these new images

We've had 'The Lego Movie', and this week sees the release of 'The Lego Batman Movie'. Now it's time to look forward to 'The Lego Ninjago Movie'. The latest film in the series will open in the autumn and will feature the voice of none other than martial-arts legend Jackie Chan as Master Wu, pictured below.

The story focuses on teenage Lloyd (Dave Franco), one of a team of ninjas whose chief villain is Lloyd's father, Lord Garmadon, voiced by Justin Theroux. Other voices in the cast include Michael Pena and Zach Woods.

The film is adapted from both a line of toys and an existing TV series, and it will blend martial arts with robots, sci-fi and Japanese monster movies. Jackie Chan is also involved beyond just voicing Master Wu: his stunt team filmed fight sequences which animators then used as the basis for their work.

We're officially bricking it.

'The Lego Ninjago Movie' opens in cinemas on Friday October 13.